Offices at a former Victorian church institute building have been put on the market following a £1m refurbishment.

The grade two listed St Albions building, on the corner of Albion Place and Lands Lane in the heart of Leeds, dates back to 1868.

Following a £1m-plus refurbishment by Manchester-based owners Glenbrook Investments, the 31,400 sq ft building now offers 4,213 sq ft to 8,464 sq ft of modern office space.

Victoria Harris, associate with Knight Frank in Leeds, which is marketing the building, said: “St Albions is one of the most stunning buildings in Leeds city centre. The exterior has always been smart and distinctive, but the recent interior refurbishment has given the whole building a massive boost.

“The refurbishment has seen office reception area, basement, all communal areas and vacant offices comprehensively upgraded.

"The unique features of the building have now been revealed, creating a contemporary boutique style that is sympathetic to St Albion’s architecture and history.

“Large feature windows illuminate the workspaces and meeting rooms with plenty of natural light, while the patterned brickwork brings real character to the newly refurbished office suites. It is very special, just what the property deserves.

“The immaculate finishes and attention to detail evident throughout the building is showcased within the 4,213 sq ft second floor, which benefits from full fit out, creating ease of entry and the perfect ready to go work-home for an incoming occupier.

“We are thrilled to have been appointed by Glenbrook to market these fantastic offices, which have everything a modern business could want.”

She added: “St Albions now features four floors of exceptional and adaptable open-plan office space for modern-day business, with 4,213 sq ft available on the second floor and 4,251 sq ft on the third floor.

“And, while the neo-Gothic building is unique, its location is perfect. It is right at the heart of Leeds’ lively retail quarter, surrounded by independents, high street names and luxury brands, providing an abundance of amenities. Everything’s on the doorstep and there’s always something happening.”

The current occupiers of St Albions are Ten10 and Protocol.

Earlier this year, Glenbrook announced it had exchanged contracts with Flat Iron restaurant, which will soon open within the retail element of the building.

The brand is set to open a two floor, 110 cover restaurant in the heart of Leeds, bringing its menu to the North of England for the first time.

Flat Iron was chosen following a selection process after the surrender of Byron Burger’s lease earlier this year.

Flat Iron, which first launched in London in 2012 with founder Charlie Carroll on a mission to offer ‘remarkable steak, accessible to all’, has taken on a 20-year lease.

The Flat Iron team have had roots in the North for over 10 years, with its own herd of cattle which has been reared under the watchful eye of third-generation beef farmer, Charles Ashbridge.

Nestled in the hills above Sutton Bank in Thirsk, the Flat Iron herd thrive on luscious pastures, homemade hay, rolled barley, molasses and nuts.