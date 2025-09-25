An application has been submitted for five holiday pods on the edge of a North Yorkshire village where previous plans for a house were rejected.

The development has been proposed for 6.3 hectares of land at Flatts Bank, in Ravensworth, near Richmond.

The planning application for the change of use of the fields states that the five pods would be spaced out across the site to provide a “sense of seclusion and tranquillity for the guests”.

Supporting documents submitted to North Yorkshire Council on behalf of applicant James Botham add: “The provision of a high-quality, sensitively designed holiday pod scheme will enhance and diversify the local tourism offer as there remains a strong demand for such forms of accommodation in the area, particularly in light of recent emerging trends for staycations and more active and environmentally aware tourism.

The site of the proposed development on the edge of Ravensworth.

“The application site provides an ideal base for exploring the local countryside, as well as nearby market towns, such as Richmond and Barnard Castle and local tourist attractions.

“Moreover, the proposed accommodation comprises of small-scale, single-storey timber-clad pods and the size, design and siting of the units will ensure that the application proposals will not appear as a visually intrusive feature in the wider landscape setting.”

A full planning application for the construction of a new house on the southern edge of the current application site was refused in May 2023, with an appeal dismissed later that year.

One objection from a local resident has been received to the pods application.

It states: “There is no clear evidence of demand for further holiday accommodation of this nature in the area. Richmond and its surroundings already offer a substantial range of holiday lets and glamping options.