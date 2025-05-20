Rayner calls on housebuilders to ‘build, build, build’ as Government aims for ‘big changes’ in housing market

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her comments came on the first day of UKREiiF, a major conference held over three days at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

The Government has set a target to build 1.5 million homes by 2029, a plan the Deputy Prime Minister said will demand “huge ambition”.

Speaking in Leeds, Rayner said: “We have big changes in the pipeline, disrupting, diversifying and transforming the housing market, so that it delivers for working people. Big changes that mean big opportunities for investment and growth.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayer addresses UKREiiF 2025.

"I urge everyone across the whole system to seize them with both hands. To investors, I say there are an exciting array of opportunities. To our housebuilders, we have listened and we are reversing the tide to create the right conditions, but we now need you to build, build, build.”

The Labour Government’s planning and infrastructure bill, which is currently at the committee stage in parliament, has previously laid out its plans to “speed up and streamline the delivery of new homes and critical infrastructure”.

In March, Rayner denied claims put forward by Conservative MPs that the plan would effectively give residents no option to reject potential developments.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s comments also come after leaders from some of the UK’s largest housing associations in March put together a submission calling on the Government to take more decisive action on social housing.

The submission was put to the Government from housing associations across Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside and the South West of England, calling for action on funding and a focus on renewing housing across the regions.

The submission called on the Government to simplify what Yorkshire Housing CEO Nick Atkin described as a “cocktail of funding”, which can complicate the financing of projects.

Rayner also urged the UK’s metro Mayors not to “hold back” in the drive for growth, asking them to “take control of planning” to make changes across housing, transport and skills.

She said: “To our mayors, I say don’t hold back. Take control of planning to drive the growth across housing, transport and skills.

“Our councils, too, must raise their game with up-to-date Local Plans and work together with housing associations to build a new generation of social housing.”

Her comments came after Monday saw the launch of The Great North, a new investment partnership between northern Mayors aimed at unlocking a “new era of jobs, opportunity and prosperity for the North”.

The partnership will see Mayors from the North of England working together, including Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin and Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen.

