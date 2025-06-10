ReFood to champion food waste recycling at green economy event in Leeds

ReFood is set to showcase the environmental benefits of food waste recycling at this year’s ReGeneration Earth conference. Taking place at the Royal Armouries in Leeds on Wednesday 18 June, the event brings together public and private sector business leaders to discuss strategies to drive forward the green economy.

As part of the agenda, ReFood will deliver a lightening talk, exploring new food waste legislation and the implications for homeowners and businesses. In addition, members of the ReFood team will be on site throughout the event to speak with businesses about the environmental and legislative imperative of recycling commercial food waste.

Every year, more than 10 million tonnes of food is wasted across the UK, an estimated 40% of which is simply landfilled. While almost two thirds arises within the home, the remainder is generated by businesses across the food supply chain.

Offering an environmentally friendly solution to tackle the issue head-on, ReFood recycles food waste at its three state-of-the-art anaerobic digestion facilities in Widnes, Doncaster and Dagenham. The methane released during the process is used to generate renewable energy, while the resulting residue can be used as a sustainable liquid biofertiliser.

Laura Moffatt, head of supply chain at ReFood, commented: “Food waste is one of the most pressing sustainability issues facing society right now. While relying on general waste was historically considered the ‘easy’ way to dispose of unwanted food, it comes at a significant environmental cost.

“After all, during the natural degradation process, every tonne of food waste releases greenhouse gases (GHGs) considered 21 times more damaging than CO2. If food waste were a country, it would reportedly be the world’s third highest polluter (after China and the USA).

“Attending the ReGeneration Earth Conference provides an important opportunity to raise awareness of these facts and position food waste recycling as an important part of the solution. What’s more, with new legislation now in force across the UK banning the landfilling of food, we want to engage with businesses and help them to adhere to new requirements.”