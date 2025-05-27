ReGeneration Earth to welcome two keynote speakers for June event

By Laura Wood
Contributor
Published 27th May 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 12:00 BST
ReGeneration Earth, the flagship exhibition and conference taking place during the Yorkshire Sustainability Festival, has announced that the event will be opened by keynote speaker, John Gummer, Rt Hon The Lord Deben on 18 June and closed by Mike Berners-Lee on 19 June.

As Ex-Chairman of the UK’s independent Climate Chance Committee, John Gummer also chairs the sustainability consultancy, Sancroft International, recycler Valpak and PIMFA - Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association. He is a trustee of climate change charity Cool Earth, alongside the ocean conservation charity, Blue Marine Foundation.

Adding to John Gummer’s credentials, Mike Berners-Lee is a world-renowned carbon footprint expert. He is a Professor in Practice at Lancaster University, and Director and Principal Consultant of Small World Consulting, based in the Lancaster Environment Centre at the university.

His books include ‘How Bad are Bananas?’, ‘The Burning Question’, ‘There Is No Planet B’ and his latest launch, ‘A Climate of Truth’.

Mike Berners-LeeMike Berners-Lee
Founder and CEO of The Sustainability Community, Kate Hutchinson, comments: “When we deliver our events, it’s really important to us that we have strong keynote speakers that can bring their unrivalled knowledge and insight to the stage.

“We know that with Lord Deben and Mike Berners-Lee involved we can do just that. Setting the benchmark for the two-days, we know that both keynotes will be very popular with our delegates.”

The Yorkshire Sustainability Festival will take place from 9th – 20th June 2025 and will feature over 50 fringe events across the region. Taking place at New Dock Hall in Leeds, the flagship ReGeneration Earth Conference brings together industry leaders to explore the key themes of environmental, social and economic regeneration.

The event will comprise of 4 stages covering Policy & Governance, Energy, Innovation and The Circular Economy, and Green Skills. There will also be an exhibition and a co-creation zone where delegates can work together to come up with solutions to some of the UK’s biggest challenges.

John Gummer, Rt Hon The Lord DebenJohn Gummer, Rt Hon The Lord Deben
Sponsored by Engie, S2S Group, CXS and partnered with West Yorkshire Combined Authority, those interested can register and books tickets for ReGeneration Earth at https://account.thesustainabilitycommunity.com/register/?returnURL=https://www.thesustainabilitycommunity.com/events/event/regeneration-earth-uk/.

For further details about The Sustainability Community, please visit: www.thesustainabilitycommunity.com, and for details about Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and ReGeneration Earth, please visit: https://www.thesustainabilitycommunity.com/events/event/regeneration-earth-uk/.

