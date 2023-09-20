Four Yorkshire hotel businesses have been shortlisted for Remarkable Hotel of the Year at the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (REYTAs) 2023.

The REYTAs honour the importance of tourism in the region and aim to celebrate the prestige of businesses and individuals working within the hospitality sector. For its 13th year, the ceremony will cover 16 awards over a wide range of categories for the best tourism businesses in East Yorkshire.

The awards are organised by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire and organisers have announced finalists for a range of categories, including Remarkable Hotel of the Year. The winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony at DoubleTree by Hilton Hull on November 9, 2023.

Within most REYTA categories, the winners will automatically be put forward, if eligible, for judging in the National VisitEngland Awards for Excellence without any further application.

Managing director of the awards main sponsor in Wykeland, Dominic Gibbons, said: “The awards are a testament to the popularity of the region as a visitor destination and the range of what’s on offer to see and do within Hull and East Yorkshire.

“The visitor economy is a hugely important sector for the region’s economic growth and prosperity and good luck to all of the amazing finalists this year.”

A spokesperson for Visit Hull and East Yorkshire said: “Tourism plays such an important part in making Hull and East Yorkshire such a wonderful place to live and visit.

“The feedback we get from day visitors and holidaymakers makes us proud and shows just how far we have come since the first awards were held over 13 years ago.

“This is a remarkable event to celebrate a remarkable industry, which contributes almost £1 billion annually to the Hull and East Yorkshire economy and provides employment for over 18,000 people. The awards showcase the very best that Hull and East Yorkshire have to offer.

“A huge thank you for all of the businesses that have engaged with the REYTA’s this year, as well as our main sponsors Wykeland and Fred Marketing, along with our category sponsors, without whom the awards would not be possible.”

Here are the finalists for the best hotels in East Yorkshire.

Yorkshire hotels named finalists for Remarkable Hotel of the Year

This award recognises hotels and serviced accommodation businesses that provide the top service, quality food offering and a stay that guests will cherish for years to come.

Here are the finalists.

Highfield Hotel, Driffield

Loftsome Bridge Hotel, Bubwith

Mercure Hull Grange Park Hotel, Hessle