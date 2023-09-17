The Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (REYTAs) has published its four Yorkshire finalists for Remarkable Pub of the Year.

REYTAs are organised by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire to recognise the significance of tourism to the region and honour the quality of businesses and individuals working within it.

The awards ceremony will return for its 13th year and has 16 awards over a wide range of categories on offer for the very best tourism businesses in the region.

A shortlist of finalists have been announced for various categories including Remarkable Pub of the Year and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on November 9, 2023 at DoubleTree by Hilton in Hull.

Atom Bar, Beverley. (Pic credit: Google)

Managing director of the awards main sponsor, Wykeland, Dominic Gibbons, said: “The awards are a testament to the popularity of the region as a visitor destination and the range of what’s on offer to see and do within Hull and East Yorkshire.

“The visitor economy is a hugely important sector for the region’s economic growth and prosperity and good luck to all of the amazing finalists this year.”

A spokesperson for Visit Hull and East Yorkshire said they had been “stunned” by the quality of entries. “Tourism plays such an important part in making Hull and East Yorkshire such a wonderful place to live and visit.

“The feedback we get from day visitors and holidaymakers makes us proud and shows just how far we have come since the first awards were held over 13 years ago.

The Old Star, Kilham, Driffield. (Pic credit: Google)

“This is a remarkable event to celebrate a remarkable industry, which contributes almost £1 billion annually to the Hull and East Yorkshire economy and provides employment for over 18,000 people. The awards showcase the very best that Hull and East Yorkshire have to offer.

“We are working in partnership with VisitEngland and have aligned a number of our categories, and are using a shared online application process. This means that, in most REYTA categories, the winners will automatically be put forward if eligible for judging in the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence without any further application.

“A huge thank you for all of the businesses that have engaged with the REYTA’s this year, as well as our main sponsors Wykeland and Fred Marketing, along with our category sponsors, without whom the awards would not be possible.”

Remarkable Pub of the Year Yorkshire finalists

The Ship Inn, Sewerby. (Pic credit: Google)

This category recognises pubs that make a significant contribution to tourism in their area, with a food and drink offering that includes quality locally sourced produce.

These are the finalists.

Atom Bar in Beverley

Atom Bar in Hull

The Old Star in Kilham