Residents association and parish council object to plan to sell alcohol at Yorkshire Scare Grounds

A residents’ association and a parish council have objected to an application to sell alcohol at the Yorkshire Scare Grounds attraction in Wakefield.

The owner of the Halloween-themed “scream park” has applied for permission to serve alcohol daily, between 3pm and 11.30pm.

Documents submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of Christopher Walton state: “The premises is a bar area ancillary to the outdoor scare ground facility and airsoft space.”

The application is for the licence at the premises on Hell Lane to start “as soon as possible”.

Wakefield-cum-Heath Parish Council has objected to the council’s licensing department.

A letter states: “The parish council are very concerned about this application as it is very close to residential properties.

“They are concerned about the noise and the time of the supply of alcohol.”

Heath Residents Association has also objected, saying: “The level of noise to residents is already apparent but with extended hours it will no doubt, in our minds, escalate further and possibly bring anti-social behaviour with it.

“Litter along Hell Lane again is already a problem, with the road needing to be closed for safe litter picking, so we again expect that this will increase.”

Two residents living close to the attraction are also opposed to the plan.

Their objection letter states: “There are clearly intentions to extend the business should they be granted the alcohol licence.

“We are already affected by noise and additional traffic attending the event and I believe this will increase and cause public nuisance to the residents living nearby.

“I believe the whole point of the scare ground is that it is in the dark, apart from certain areas that are lit for effect.

“Therefore the licence allowing alcohol to be served during these events would be a concern for public safety.”

The letter continues: “Queuing to enter the event is and always has been a concern for public safety due to the entrance being just over a blind hill.

“The residents have seen a number of near-misses.

“We experience anti-social behaviour of people sitting on residents’ walls, rubbish being dropped by pedestrians or thrown out of car windows.

“We also had a gang in 4x4s and on quads attracted to an event revving their engines outside our properties at 11pm.

“The police were called and the matter was swiftly dealt with but this is scary, particularly to the elderly residents.”

The application says alcoholic drinks would be consumed in a designated area within the site.

Two registered door supervisors would be at the premises at all times while alcohol is for sale.

CCTV cameras would cover the licensed area as well as external areas, including beer gardens, smoking areas and car parks.

The application also states that queues to enter the premises will be “orderly and supervised so as to ensure that there is no public nuisance or obstruction to the public highway.”