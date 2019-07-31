Revealed: All the Yorkshire winners of the Printing Charity’s Print Futures Awards 2019

Young people in the print and associated sectors were honoured at a ceremony at the House of Lords.

The Printing Charity announced 93 winners at this year’s Print Futures Awards, of which 18 were from Yorkshire. The Print Futures Awards scheme provides grants of up to £1,500 to people aged 18-30.

The awards attracted such a large number of applications from the region that the charity decided to hold judging sessions in Leeds. In total the charity attracted 248 applications from across the country.

The following people from Yorkshire companies were named winners at this year’s ceremony:

JPIMedia Sheffield:

Kimberley Mogg, editorial designer

Adare SEC:

Katie Claydon, a supervisor in the Postal Services Department

Rebecca Field, a Human Resources administrator

Communisis:

Joe Barraclough, apprentice

Rory Science, apprentice

Adrianna Stypik, apprentice

Emerald Publishing:

Adeeba Zahoor, publishing editor

Instantprint:

Leanne Bishop heads its Studio Team.

Nathan Burton, part of its Live Chat Team

Jasmin Hardy, a team leader managing its Live Chat customer support

Shannon Harrison, a team leader for the Customer Service Team

Lee Hollen, leader of a studio team

ProCo:

Katie Fox, business development executive

George May, a CCM operative

Kirsty Osborne, Compliance and Quality Manager

Sheffield Hallam University:

Chloe Daly is in the second year of her graphic design degree.

Sheffield University:

Jess Timperley, studying for an MA in English Literature

Weidmann Whiteley:

Brett Smith is starting an apprenticeship later this year.

Neil Lovell, chief executive of The Printing Charity, said: “These Awards have grown exponentially in the last few years. “We’re thrilled to help you find new routes, undertake extra training, and develop your careers. We have a lot of new faces and companies involved this year so my call is to please pass on the message to encourage more organisations to get involved.”

To see the full list of winners of Print Futures Awards go to www.theprintingcharity.org.uk/2019-winners/

