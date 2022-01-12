Revised plans for Sheffield's first net-zero carbon building set for approval

The site, at the junction of Charles Street and Norfolk Street, is currently occupied by two concrete blocks of offices and shops dating from the 1950s and 60s.

Developer Grantside plans to demolish them and build a seven-storey office block, known as C-N Tower, with ground floor retail.

Previous plans to erect a 10-storey building came under fire from local residents and businesses.

Out of 125 respondents to the previous planning application, there were 124 objections, with most concerns about the size and scale of the new building, particularly from residents in nearby apartments at St Paul’s Chambers and Berona House.

When the respondents were contacted again about the revised plans for a seven-storey office block, there were 21 objections.

Grantside said the development would combat a ‘chronic’ shortage of space and refusing it could be ‘hugely detrimental to Sheffield’s economic growth’.

A supply and demand report from commercial property consultants, submitted as part of the application, argued that there was now an appetite to return to the workplace.

It said that some companies will increase office space and others cut back. The companies that rationalise space will look to take smaller spaces of better quality and that this will be important in attracting and retaining talent particularly younger people.

It added that very few new office schemes in Sheffield cater for smaller requirements.

Recommending that permission be granted, subject to conditions, the planning officer said that the benefits of the scheme outweighed the potential impact on residents, adding: “There is of course a doubt about the future demand for office accommodation in the city centre in the light of the pandemic and increased home working.