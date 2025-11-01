Richmond: Work planned at historic Town Hall

Joe Willis
By Joe Willis

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 1st Nov 2025, 09:26 GMT
King strips Andrew of titles and HRH style in move which ends his public life
​Glass panels could be inserted in the wooden doors on Richmond’s historic Town Hall.

The town council has applied for planning permission for the work from North Yorkshire Council.

Supporting documents filed with the application say the top timber panel from the doors would be replaced with glazed panels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This would allow the doors to remain closed but to provide natural light to the lobby space and to allow safe vision for access.

Richmond Town Hall.placeholder image
Richmond Town Hall.

At present, the doors remain open throughout the year to allow natural light to illuminate the entrance lobby.

The document adds: “The glass shall be laminated to meet the requirements of building regulations but shall be formed in heritage glass to limit the impact the new glazing has on the character of the building.

“The works will maintain the current architectural character of the building and will not impact on its historical significance.”

The Town Hall, which is Grade II listed, was built in 1756 on the site of an ancient guildhall of the Guild of St John the Baptist.

Related topics:Town HallGrade II
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice