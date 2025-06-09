RIEGL UK expands to enhanced facility at York Science Park
This move marks a significant milestone in RIEGL UK's continued growth and underscores its commitment to serving the UK and Irish markets with greater capacity, capability, and customer engagement.
New premise, same location
The new premises - located within the same science park but in a larger and more advanced building - reflects RIEGL UK's expanding operations.
The new address is: No. 4 Innovation Close, Heslington, York YO10 5ZF.
Following sustained growth in customer demand, new enquiries, and increased project activity across the country, the move provides the infrastructure necessary to support the company’s evolving needs.
“We’ve experienced considerable development across our UK operations in recent years,” said David Foster, MD of Riegl UK.
“This new facility is not only a reflection of that growth, but a proactive investment in the future of our service, support, and training capabilities.”
Key features of the new site include:
- On-site Workshop: Equipped to handle light inspection work, sensor calibration, and validation testing, ensuring faster turnaround and enhanced quality control.
- Dedicated Training Facility: A new training area designed to deliver hands-on education and technical support for clients, partners, and end users.
- Enhanced Customer Engagement Space: Offering more room for meetings, demonstrations, and collaborative development.
RIEGL UK’s expansion complements the company’s global strategy to deliver innovative LiDAR-based solutions with exceptional local service and technical excellence.
The enhanced UK facility strengthens RIEGL's commitment to its growing base of customers and partners throughout the UK and Ireland.
“We’re excited about this next chapter,” David Foster added. “This isn’t just a new address - it’s a step forward in how we deliver value to our clients. With our expanded capabilities, we’re well positioned to support the next generation of geospatial and surveying professionals.”
For more information, please visit https://www.riegl.co.uk/