RIEGL UK expands to enhanced facility at York Science Park

By Jonathan Brown
Contributor
Published 9th Jun 2025, 13:54 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST
RIEGL UK Ltd, the UK subsidiary of leading LiDAR technology manufacturer RIEGL, is pleased to announce its expansion to new offices within the prestigious York Science Park.

This move marks a significant milestone in RIEGL UK's continued growth and underscores its commitment to serving the UK and Irish markets with greater capacity, capability, and customer engagement.

New premise, same location

The new premises - located within the same science park but in a larger and more advanced building - reflects RIEGL UK's expanding operations.

Riegl UK's new officesRiegl UK's new offices
Riegl UK's new offices

The new address is: No. 4 Innovation Close, Heslington, York YO10 5ZF.

Following sustained growth in customer demand, new enquiries, and increased project activity across the country, the move provides the infrastructure necessary to support the company’s evolving needs.

“We’ve experienced considerable development across our UK operations in recent years,” said David Foster, MD of Riegl UK.

“This new facility is not only a reflection of that growth, but a proactive investment in the future of our service, support, and training capabilities.”

Inside Riegl UK's new officesInside Riegl UK's new offices
Inside Riegl UK's new offices

Key features of the new site include:

  • On-site Workshop: Equipped to handle light inspection work, sensor calibration, and validation testing, ensuring faster turnaround and enhanced quality control.
  • Dedicated Training Facility: A new training area designed to deliver hands-on education and technical support for clients, partners, and end users.
  • Enhanced Customer Engagement Space: Offering more room for meetings, demonstrations, and collaborative development.

RIEGL UK’s expansion complements the company’s global strategy to deliver innovative LiDAR-based solutions with exceptional local service and technical excellence.

The enhanced UK facility strengthens RIEGL's commitment to its growing base of customers and partners throughout the UK and Ireland.

Riegl UK's new officesRiegl UK's new offices
Riegl UK's new offices

“We’re excited about this next chapter,” David Foster added. “This isn’t just a new address - it’s a step forward in how we deliver value to our clients. With our expanded capabilities, we’re well positioned to support the next generation of geospatial and surveying professionals.”

For more information, please visit https://www.riegl.co.uk/

