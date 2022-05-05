Ripon entrepreneur Simon Mercer auctions £22,000 worth of rare Glen Moray whisky for Falklands charities

Mr Mercer of Ripon organised the on-line auction in memory of the 255 British Task Force members killed in the 1982 war against Argentina.

All profits will be divided equally between Falklands Veterans Foundation and South Atlantic Medal Association 82.

Mr Mercer said: “I have been delighted with the way the auction has gone so far, but we still have about 50 bottles left.

The sale of the whisky has raised money for Falklands charities.

"Overall it’s likely that around £28,000 - £30,000 will be raised when all bottles have been sold.

“The bottles of note sold so far are No.01 which sold for £950 (In memory of Lt. Col. H Jones VC), No.117 (In Memory or Lt. Richard Nunn DFC) for £650, No.077 for £480 (Sq. Leader

Martin Withers DFC) and No.F006 which sold for £670 (General Sir Michael Rose).

“Signatures still available include General Sir Michael Rose CO 22 SAS, Antrim Flight Group (3 signatures) who destroyed the ARA Santa Fe, Sq. Leader Martin Withers DFC Black Buck 1

Simon Mercer

(Vulcan), Col John Crosland MC - 2 Para and Admiral Lord West DSC HMS Ardent (sank).

“Prices vary from £110 + £15 P&P for a standard upright 2 signature bottle to £150 to £225+ £15 P&P for third signatories bottles. They are available on a first come first served basis."

Mr Mercer, who is a small business mentor, added: “I am a just private person with altruistic tendencies who, having met Falklands veteran Nigel Philipps by chance on a flight down to the

Falklands in 2018, decided to embark on this fund-raising adventure to raise money for all the courageous Falklands veterans in the 40th anniversary of the war.

“At 53.5% it’s a serious drop of whisky for the more mature drinker and I know it will give a great deal of pleasure to all those who love whisky and who remember of the bravery of

everyone who fought in the Falklands War of 1982.

“This has been a labour of love. Having had to spend the majority of the various lockdowns in isolation, I found this project gave me something positive to aim for and it has proved very