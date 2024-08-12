Rishi Sunak has a lot to answer for over 'stop the boats' narrative: Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with even nodding acquaintance with the NHS and social care rapidly realises the system is being propped up by workers from overseas.

Around 265,000 out of 1.5 million NHS staff reported a non-British nationality in June 2023, up from 220,000 a year earlier, according to figures from the House of Commons library. So around 19 per cent, or almost one in five, and growing.

In the independent social care sector, the number of staff from outside the EU almost doubled, from 140,000 to 300,000 between 2023-4, while the number of British staff fell by 70,000, from 1.26m to 1.19m, according to Skills for Care, the strategic workforce development and planning body for adult social care in England.

Rishi Sunak onboard Border Agency cutter HMC Seeker during a visit to Dover, ahead of a press conference to update the nation on the progress made in the six months since he introduced the Illegal Migration Bill under his plans to "stop the boats". Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Since March this year, the Health and Care Visa is now restricted to stop overseas care workers and senior care workers from bringing dependents to the United Kingdom. Other onerous conditions apply, including a minimum salary threshold of £29,000 to qualify for a visa.

It’s not as easy to get into the United Kingdom as the far right would have people think, whether you’re at risk of drowning in the English Channel with nothing but a rucksack on your back, or coming here to empty bedpans leaving your family behind.

When my son worked in adult social care, looking after physically and mentally disabled 18 to 65-year-olds, around two thirds of the team were Nigerian by birth.

Every morning, they took two buses from their homes in Sheffield to a former pit village, not a million miles from that Holiday Inn in Manvers. Every evening, they took two buses back again, adding around four hours total onto the 13-hour shift they’d just put in feeding, soothing, showering and toileting the residents.

Their determination to work and do a job that many people would turn their noses up at is just one of the many reasons why I don’t much care what a bunch of pumped-up, self-righteous knuckle-headed idiots have to say should I come across them smashing up shops and threatening to burn down asylum seeker shelters.

But I do care, very much, that no-one I meet thinks that because I’m a white woman from a deprived town in South Yorkshire I might have any sympathy with their cause whatsoever.

The message of their hate-filled invective is clear. This doesn’t mean we can now ignore it. In spite of tens of thousands of people peacefully protesting last week, stymying an apparent far-right call to arms across the nation, the vitriol will continue to simmer and bubble away.

In the face of this, we must each take responsibility for our own actions. We can’t expect our leaders to tell us how to think; the Prime Minister is far too busy pushing riot perpetrators through the criminal justice system, and the King?

Well, 75-year-old King Charles III is caught, literally, between a rock and a hard place. Say too much and he’s in danger of using social unrest to underline the yawning chasm between his own gilded life and everyone else’s, say nothing and he’s castigated as detached and aloof.

We must also set a good example to others. This demands energy and focus; it’s all too easy to go with the flow and allow ourselves to be carried along with former PM Rishi Sunak’s deceptively simple narrative – ‘stop the boats’.

Sunak, last seen leaving a Michelin-starred Beverly Hills restaurant, has a lot to answer for. He was Chancellor of the Exchequer for more than two years, from February 2020, and Prime Minister for another two years after that.

Not only was he an unengaging leader with zero public appeal, many of the economic and political decisions government took during his tenures have caused resentment. When, in the end, all Sunak had to offer was ‘stop the boats’, he set off a populist tinderbox. Extremists, even without the terrible events of Southport, have needed no encouragement to fan the flames.

These troubled times give us plenty of time for introspection. Especially if you’re spending a lot of them sitting by a hospital bed.

Visiting one evening, I watched a young nurse in admiration as she tended to my mother, sorting out her tangled pillows, sheets and blankets for the umpteenth time with levels of patience I am incapable of.

Full of grace and gentle humour, I wondered how anybody could hate this caring woman, who told me that she came here from India. I wondered too, not for the first time, how a racist thug would feel if he found himself in hospital and she was looking after him.