The Printing Charity’s annual Rising Star Awards will see successful applicants receive funding of up to £1,500.

Applicants need to be aged 18 to 30, working in the industry and need to demonstrate how the funding will enhance their skills, and advance their career.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funding can be used to boost soft and professional skills from presentation, leadership, and resilience training to professional accreditation, mentoring or equipment.

Neil Lovell, chief executive of The Printing Charity, said: “It’s always exciting to see applicants’ professionalism, drive, and passion to succeed in the sector."

Neil Lovell, chief executive of The Printing Charity, which has strong links to the region, said: “Our awards are now the largest single awards programme in our sector celebrating young talent showing great potential.

“It’s always exciting to see applicants’ professionalism, drive, and passion to succeed in the sector.

“We want applicants to think carefully about how the potential funding will help them and encourage them to talk to their manager or mentor before applying so that they consider how to get the most out of an award.

“We’re also keen for employers to talk to the stars in their team and encourage them to apply.

“The funding, though, does not replace or supplement employers’ staff training costs for core skills.”

Applications close on May 3, virtual interviews with those shortlisted will be held in late May and winners will receive their awards at a London event in July.

For more information visit: www.theprintingcharity.org.uk/supporting-people/rising-star-awards/

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you