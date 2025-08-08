Rolling out fast and reliable full fibre broadband into rural North Yorkshire

Rural broadband provider Quickline Communications, is proud to celebrate not only their roots in the great county, but also a major step forward in improving its digital future.

More than 2,000 rural homes and businesses in North Yorkshire now have access to gigabit-capable broadband, thanks to Project Gigabit, the government’s programme to enable hard-to-reach communities to access fast, reliable broadband.

Quickline, proud Yorkshire-based rural broadband specialist, was awarded the North Yorkshire contract in summer 2024. Since the build got underway in December, the first official delivery target has already been exceeded by more than double.

Under the terms of the government contract, Quickline was required to connect 866 premises by the end of June 2025. Today it has been revealed that milestone was comfortably surpassed, with 2,130 homes and businesses able to connect - a significant step forward in improving digital inclusion across the county.

Connecting residents in North Yorkshire to fast and reliable broadband.

Communities to benefit so far include Minskip and Staveley near Boroughbridge, Muston and Reighton near Filey, and Hutton Rudby near Stokesley - all of which have historically suffered from poor digital connectivity.

Quickline is well ahead of schedule and on track to bring thousands more addresses online by the end of the year.

In addition to the government funded addresses, a further 2,560 properties across North Yorkshire have been reached through Quickline’s associated commercial build and can now be connected to gigabit-capable broadband.

Dan Hague, Project Gigabit Delivery Director at Quickline, said: “North Yorkshire is a large, predominantly rural area and many of the communities we’re connecting are among the worst-served in the UK. The terrain presents unique engineering challenges, but our team is making fantastic progress

More than 2,000 North Yorkshire homes and businesses can now connect to gigabit-capable broadband.

“We’re incredibly proud to be delivering on our promise to provide fast, reliable broadband to areas that need it most.”

Project Gigabit is the UK Government funded programme enabling hard-to-reach communities access fast, reliable, gigabit-capable broadband, reaching parts of the UK that might otherwise miss out on upgrades to next-generation speeds.

Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “Our rollout of fast broadband to hard-to-reach areas is moving at pace in Yorkshire, bringing many rural communities the reliable connectivity they need to thrive in today's online world.

“Whether it’s giving businesses access to the speedy broadband they need, or enabling elderly residents to stay in touch with relatives, the vital infrastructure we're delivering through Project Gigabit is a cornerstone of our Plan for Change, supporting this Government's missions to kickstart economic growth and break down barriers to opportunity.”

Quickline is also working across Lincolnshire, East, South and West Yorkshire, as part of its wider rollout, to deliver gigabit-capable broadband to some of the UK’s most remote areas.