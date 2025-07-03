Rosemary Shrager joins James Martin in withdrawing from Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival
Ms Shrager had been listed on the event’s website as being due to appear on both the Saturday and Sunday of the festival, which is taking place between July 18 and 20 at Aireville Park in Skipton.
But a spokesperson for the chef told The Yorkshire Post: “Rosemary will not be attending the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival this year.”
No reason was given for the decision.
It comes 24 hours after Mr Martin also pulled out of the event, citing “circumstances outside of my control”.
It has also emerged two further bookings, chef Galton Blackiston and disco act Brutus Gold's Love Train, will also now not be appearing. The latter act cited “non-payment” as one of the issues behind their cancellation.
Festival organisers were contacted for comment about Ms Shrager’s decision.
Speaking in advance of that news, Jon Arrowsmith, managing director of The Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival, denied non-payment was the reason for Brutus Gold not appearing and said organisers were working hard to put on a weekend attendees “were going to love”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.