Rosemary Shrager joins James Martin in withdrawing from Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival

Celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager has followed James Martin in withdrawing from the forthcoming Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival.

Ms Shrager had been listed on the event’s website as being due to appear on both the Saturday and Sunday of the festival, which is taking place between July 18 and 20 at Aireville Park in Skipton.

But a spokesperson for the chef told The Yorkshire Post: “Rosemary will not be attending the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival this year.”

No reason was given for the decision.

Rosemary Shrager is the latest booking to withdraw from the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

It comes 24 hours after Mr Martin also pulled out of the event, citing “circumstances outside of my control”.

It has also emerged two further bookings, chef Galton Blackiston and disco act Brutus Gold's Love Train, will also now not be appearing. The latter act cited “non-payment” as one of the issues behind their cancellation.

Festival organisers were contacted for comment about Ms Shrager’s decision.