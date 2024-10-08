Rotherham's Advanced Manufacturing Park set for expansion after £43.7m site purchase
Completed in 2023, the 285,000 sq ft urban logistics estate, titled Catalyst, is located adjacent to the Group's flagship AMP site.
A number of major manufacturing firms currently occupy space at the AMP including Rolls Royce, Boeing and McLaren Automotive.
Lynda Shillaw, chief executive of Harworth, said: "This acquisition, the largest of an Industrial & Logistics investment asset in Harworth's history, aligns with our strategy to grow our high-quality Investment Portfolio. It also continues our track record of strategic site assembly, providing an opportunity to extend the AMP, further establishing it as one of the leading manufacturing and distribution centres in the region.”
Comprising of five units, the scheme is currently 90 per cent let to a range of occupiers. Harworth said it was “confident” in securing a letting for the final 28,000 sq. ft, and that when fully let the scheme will generate £2.5m of annualised rent.
Harworth said the purchase reflects a net initial yield of 5.4 per cent.
The group added that the acquisition is “in line” with its strategy to grow its Investment Portfolio to £0.9bn by the end of 2029 and transition its core portfolio to 100 per cent Grade A by 2027.
Following this acquisition, alongside practical completion of a further 73,000 sq. ft. of Industrial & Logistics space at the AMP earlier this month, the Group's Investment Portfolio will total 2.8 million sq. ft.
Last month, Harworth announced that it is on track for its net disposal value to hit £1bn by 2027. This came as the group released its results for the six months ending June 30, in which its operating profit also increased 164 per cent to £21.1m.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.