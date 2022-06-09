Rudy’s has taken over the site formerly used by the Italian restaurant Casa Mia, in Chapel Allerton, Leeds, which closed earlier this year.

The original Rudy’s pizzeria opened in Ancoats, Manchester in 2015. The Chapel Allerton site will be the 12th restaurant in the chain. It is due to open in July.

A spokesman said: "Rudy’s Chapel Allerton will be a relaxed neighbourhood pizzeria situated at the former Casa Mia Site at 10 - 12 Stainbeck Lane, in the bustling heart of North Leeds."

Rudy’s Neapolitan Pizza is opening a pizzeria in Yorkshire this summer.