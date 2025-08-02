The West Yorkshire burger restaurant Rumpus has relocated following the transformation of Slaithwaite’s former Lloyds Bank.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumpus has relocated to a new home in Slaithwaite; the original business was established in 2017 in a converted public toilet block in the village and has now moved to a transformed former Lloyds Bank.

The new premises is a neo-classical building that dates back to 1909 and has now been restored and transformed into a 50-seater restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Lloyds Bank building is full of history and architecture and has been a landmark in the village for many years.

Rumpus Slaithwaite team. (Pic credit: Rumpus)

The architectural redesign was led by Huddersfield-based firm One17 Design, with Garside Developments overseeing the project and delivery.

The refurbishment was carried out alongside a team of local tradespeople including joiners, electricians, and furniture makers.

Rumpus is owned and operated by the Garside family, whose roots in Slaithwaite also date back to the early 1900s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design maintains many of the bank’s original features, including the coffered ceilings, solid oak parquet floors, original window details, and the vaulted safe door which has now been repurposed as the door to the ladies’ toilets.

The interior of Rumpus Slaithwaite. (Pic credit: Rumpus)

More modern enhancements include booth seating, oak and steel interior wall cladding, and a halo-lit bar.

The owners continue to honour its regenerative farming background by sourcing ingredients with a strong emphasis on animal welfare and sustainability. Beef is supplied from the family’s own farm in Slaithwaite, which uses a grass-based rotational grazing system.

The drinks include locals from Saltaire Brewery as well as house-made lemonades. Rumpus now employs 50 staff across its two sites, with Mert Dedeoglu serving as operations chef, and Rick Prosser leading the Saltaire team as general manager.

“This is an exciting next step for us,” Harry Garside said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve always admired this building as being part of the fabric of Slaithwaite. It feels right to bring it back to life in a way that respects its past while supporting the restaurant’s future.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming customers and staff into a space that’s both striking and built for purpose.

“The move means better efficiency, storage and space to grow. The hospitality industry moves at pace, so adapting and evolving is essential.