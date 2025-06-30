Sainsbury’s: Supermarket giant to provide update on price war

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s second largest supermarket chain will publish its first quarterly trading update on Tuesday.

It has not been immune to competition heating up among UK retailers in recent months, several of whom have come under pressure to cut prices to reel in consumers struggling with a higher cost of living.

The shift has partly been sparked by Asda promising its biggest price cuts in 25 years while discounters Aldi and Lidl continue to take on larger rivals with low-cost products.

Sainsbury's will be the latest supermarket to shed light on how its sales have fared in recent months as grocers battle to lure in squeezed shoppers amid rising food inflation. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Both Tesco and Sainsbury’s have Aldi Price Match lines, offering hundreds of products price-matched to Aldi across stores.

Sainsbury’s recently said it had more products in the scheme than any other retailer with around 800 items from fresh and cupboard food to wine and toiletries.

A group of analysts for AJ Bell pointed out that Sainsbury’s shares were “nudging toward their highest mark in a year, and they are not that far from their five-year Covid-inspired high either”.