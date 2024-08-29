Bob Maxwell and Louise Longley of Begbies Traynor Group led the transaction, which completed on 23 August 2024.

The business, which is based in Silver Royd Business Park in Leeds, has been trading for almost 20 years. It handles entire marketing campaigns including providing creative design, digital and inkjet printing and data services.

Facing mounting cash flow issues, the directors of RNB Group turned to Begbies Traynor to market the business.

Begbies Traynor said there was “substantial” interest from potential buyers and a sale was completed to another print and delivery services company, PDMF, two weeks later.

The jobs of all 30 employees have transferred to the new owner which will continue to operate the business from its existing site in Leeds.

LCF Law provided legal advice to the administrators, and Freeths represented the acquirers.

“RNB Group is a long-established and well-known Leeds business which simply ran into some short-term cash flow problems,” Mr Maxwell said.

He added: “Fortunately, we were able to act swiftly to market the business and conclude a sale for it as a going concern.