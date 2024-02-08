All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Sales soar at Driffield-based Soanes Poultry following TV appearance on James Martin's Saturday Morning programme

The team at a Yorkshire poultry business is celebrating after an appearance on a national lifestyle and cookery programme prompted unprecedented levels of online sales.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 8th Feb 2024, 16:45 GMT

Chef and TV presenter James Martin created a recipe using chicken from Middleton-on-the-Wolds-based Soanes Poultry and interviewed managing director Ben Lee for his Saturday Morning show on ITV.

"Being filmed was a daunting experience, but James and his team were extremely helpful and put me at ease,” Mr Lee said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Any nerves disappeared when I heard James and chef guests Tony Singh and Michael Caines praise the ‘amazing flavour' and ‘beautiful texture' of our chicken in the Chicken with Vermouth and Picada dish that he created.”

Ben Lee, managing director of Soanes Poultry.Ben Lee, managing director of Soanes Poultry.
Ben Lee, managing director of Soanes Poultry.

Following the broadcast, online sales for the business's higher welfare and free range chicken soared to 20 times the level of a typical weekend.

Our business newsletter will give you the inside track

Mr Lee added: "We're very grateful to James and the team for helping to spread the word about our award-winning Yorkshire chicken that is only available from independent retailers and our online shop.”

Malton-born James Martin films Saturday Morning at his home and delivers recipes for the weekend, interviews with food producers, cooking hints and tips and celebrity guests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Soanes Poultry was founded by Tom Soanes and has been rearing and preparing chicken since 1947. It sells its Yorkshire-reared chicken to butchers and independent retailers throughout Yorkshire and to wholesalers and catering butchers nationwide.

Related topics:James MartinYorkshireWolds