Sales soar at Driffield-based Soanes Poultry following TV appearance on James Martin's Saturday Morning programme
Chef and TV presenter James Martin created a recipe using chicken from Middleton-on-the-Wolds-based Soanes Poultry and interviewed managing director Ben Lee for his Saturday Morning show on ITV.
"Being filmed was a daunting experience, but James and his team were extremely helpful and put me at ease,” Mr Lee said.
"Any nerves disappeared when I heard James and chef guests Tony Singh and Michael Caines praise the ‘amazing flavour' and ‘beautiful texture' of our chicken in the Chicken with Vermouth and Picada dish that he created.”
Following the broadcast, online sales for the business's higher welfare and free range chicken soared to 20 times the level of a typical weekend.
Mr Lee added: "We're very grateful to James and the team for helping to spread the word about our award-winning Yorkshire chicken that is only available from independent retailers and our online shop.”
Malton-born James Martin films Saturday Morning at his home and delivers recipes for the weekend, interviews with food producers, cooking hints and tips and celebrity guests.
Soanes Poultry was founded by Tom Soanes and has been rearing and preparing chicken since 1947. It sells its Yorkshire-reared chicken to butchers and independent retailers throughout Yorkshire and to wholesalers and catering butchers nationwide.