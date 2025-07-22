Scarborough: Popular seaside café to be demolished and replaced with new building and holiday lets

A popular South Bay café is set to be demolished and replaced with a new building and additional holiday lets.

Harbourside Holidays’ plan to demolish the Waterfront Bar at 39 Sandside, Scarborough, has been approved alongside a scheme to build a larger replacement.

The three-storey end terrace building is “beginning to deteriorate” and despite concerns about the scheme’s impact on the town’s conservation area, was given the go-ahead.

The four-storey replacement building will also include a café on the ground floor with three holiday flats on the upper floors.

Each holiday accommodation will include a bedroom, and a separate kitchen and living area.

One resident lodged an objection to the plans, citing concerns about “further erosion of the historic scale and massing of this part of Scarborough”.

The resident added: “Alongside recent approvals, the planning consent would not respect the domestic character of Quay Street as it introduces another large building into a finely grained street. Scarborough is also being overprovided with holiday lets.”

A letter of support for the scheme was also submitted by a resident, stating that “the applicant has undertaken other development in the nearby area, and should the development match this work, it would enhance the area”.

Planning officers noted that while the demolition would result in the loss of a traditional structure, the original building has been altered to such an extent that it does not, in its present state, contribute to the character and appearance of the conservation area”.

A report noted that the offer of “an additional holiday accommodation unit respects the existing character of the area, alongside improved facilities at ground floor level”.

Officers concluded: “The building is beginning to deteriorate and may have a harmful impact on the street scene in the near future if left unaltered.

The demolition of the building is not considered to be harmful to the character of the area.”