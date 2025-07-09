Schofield Sweeney Advises Accu on Naming Rights Deal
Leading commercial law firm Schofield Sweeney advised Accu on the deal. The company acquired exclusive naming rights to the club's home stadium, which will now be known as the Accu Stadium.
The record multi-year sponsorship deal will run until at least 2030, covering five seasons.
As part of the deal Accu and Huddersfield Town will invest in the community through education-led STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths) outreach programmes; community development initiatives and enhanced match day and fan engagement activities.
Karen Crutchley, Partner at Schofield Sweeney, said: “We have represented and worked with Accu for a number of years and when this opportunity presented itself we actively encouraged them to explore it further and subsequently advised to help get the deal over the line. It will be a great platform for the business to continue to raise its profile.”
Alastair Morris, managing director of Accu, said: "We're incredibly proud to align our brand with this iconic stadium and with Huddersfield Town - a club that shares our passion for innovation, local pride, and community engagement. The Accu Stadium will be more than a stadium; it will be a symbol of shared ambition and a focal point for the growth of Huddersfield."
Founded in 2012, Accu supplies components to more than 50 per cent of the world's top 100 manufacturers in more than 120 countries.