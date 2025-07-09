Schofield Sweeney Advises Accu on Naming Rights Deal

By Alison Garford
Contributor
Published 9th Jul 2025, 14:36 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 15:04 BST
Huddersfield-based engineering components specialist Accu has completed a record-breaking five year sponsorship deal with Huddersfield Town.

Leading commercial law firm Schofield Sweeney advised Accu on the deal. The company acquired exclusive naming rights to the club's home stadium, which will now be known as the Accu Stadium.

The record multi-year sponsorship deal will run until at least 2030, covering five seasons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the deal Accu and Huddersfield Town will invest in the community through education-led STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths) outreach programmes; community development initiatives and enhanced match day and fan engagement activities.

Accu Stadium announcementplaceholder image
Accu Stadium announcement

Karen Crutchley, Partner at Schofield Sweeney, said: “We have represented and worked with Accu for a number of years and when this opportunity presented itself we actively encouraged them to explore it further and subsequently advised to help get the deal over the line. It will be a great platform for the business to continue to raise its profile.”

Alastair Morris, managing director of Accu, said: "We're incredibly proud to align our brand with this iconic stadium and with Huddersfield Town - a club that shares our passion for innovation, local pride, and community engagement. The Accu Stadium will be more than a stadium; it will be a symbol of shared ambition and a focal point for the growth of Huddersfield."

Founded in 2012, Accu supplies components to more than 50 per cent of the world's top 100 manufacturers in more than 120 countries.

Related topics:Huddersfield TownScience
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice