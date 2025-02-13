SD Team appoints David Capon to its North East Cosmetics division

SD Team, the UK’s industry leading finishing group, has hired a fresh face to join its North East Cosmetics team with the appointment of Business Development Manager, David Capon.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having over 15 years of experience in the cosmetic repairs industry, David brings an extensive knowledge base to the business, starting his career in the construction sales industry when he left school. Originally working in the builder merchants’ industry where he started out on the sales counter at Arnold Laver, he then went on to become a sales representative working for Howarth Timber.

Following this, in 2009 David became a sales manager within the cosmetic repairs sector where he covered the North East, Yorkshire and East Midlands, working with a large and varied customer base from one-man builders and plumbers to constructers like BAM, GMI, and Morgan Sindall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of his new role at SD Team, David’s main responsibilities include bringing new customers to the business and building strong relationships with them, to help expand the growing company. He will lead a large team of qualified cosmetic repairs experts in the business’ North East of England division, exploring expansion opportunities for the company and giving customers the best service possible.

David Capon, Business Development Manager, SD Team

On his new appointment, David said: “I am looking forward to bringing my experience and knowledge within the industry to an established and strong company like SD. I hope to enhance the immediate team I am working with so that we can strengthen and grow the region together. I’m also looking forward to working with my new colleagues to push for national goals and development.”

“So far, I have really enjoyed getting to know my new colleagues and getting stuck into my region. We all know what is required to provide great service, so we all work together to get the job done. It has been great to meet customers, both old and new, within the North East of England area, and helping them with any cosmetic repairs projects they may have. The good thing about the repair industry is that every day is different, and the customers are a large part of that. I am very much looking forward to the future with SD Team.”