Selby mental health charity teams up with Hull Trains to spread positivity on Time To Talk Day
Four dedicated members of The Big Communi-Tea spent the day onboard a Hull Trains service, which runs from Beverley to King’s Cross, chatting to customers and handing out positive affirmations to those onboard.
The charity provides vital support for people struggling with mental health challenges. It has a special centre in Selby which is open weekdays for people to meet, have a cuppa and support each other. Volunteers also provide much-needed advice for people on their mental health journey.
Time To Talk Day, which is led by the charities MIND and Rethink Mental Illness, encourages open conversations to stop the stigma around mental health problems. It’s an opportunity for friends, families, communities and workplaces to come together to talk, listen and change lives.
Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We’re proud to have teamed up with The Big Communi-Tea, a vital charity in one of the communities that we serve. The positive affirmations that they handed out really put a smile on the faces of both of our dedicated colleagues and our customers.
“Time To Talk Day is a very important occasion and it’s a reminder of just how effective opening up to someone can be for your mental health. We’re passionate about supporting the wellbeing of both our dedicated team and the customers we serve. We recently funded mental health first aid training for eleven colleagues and line managers – an initiative that was delivered by Mental Health First Aid England.”
Hull Trains is proud to have supported The Big Communi-Tea in the past, sending volunteers on a day trip to London with a special VIP afternoon tea last year.
Stef Griffin works at the charity and was delighted to be part of the day: “I’d like to thank Hull Trains for inviting us onboard once again to share some positivity and chat to their friendly customers. We received a lovely, warm welcome from both the onboard team and people on their journeys.
“I would encourage anyone who is struggling to have a chat with someone they feel comfortable speaking to. It doesn’t matter whether that’s a charity like us, a friend, a work colleague, or just somebody you get talking to on the train! Every single conversation about mental health is important and today has really proven that.”
Keir Mather MP, Member of Parliament for Selby, said: “I know that Hull Trains really enjoyed welcoming The Big Communi-Tea on their way down to London last year, giving the people they support the opportunity to come to Westminster and ask questions of their MP.
“It’s brilliant to see that they’ve teamed up again for ‘Time to Talk Day’, emphasising the importance of mental health support and speaking up when you need a hand. Improving access to mental health care will always be a priority for me here in Selby, so I’m very pleased to support this excellent initiative.”