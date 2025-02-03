Senior MP Bob Blackman criticises FCA over 'disappointing' reaction to damning report

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob Blackman, the Tory MP who co-chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Investment Fraud and Fairer Financial Services and is separately chairman of the Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee parliamentary group, has hit out at the FCA’s response to a 358-page report issued by APPG in November.

A cross-party parliamentary group, comprising 30 MPs and 14 peers, produced a report drawing on testimony of over 170 individuals including former employees, scam victims and whistleblowers which concluded the regulator was “seen as incompetent at best, dishonest at worst”.

It claimed the watchdog, which regulates the conduct of around 42,000 financial businesses in the UK, is “not fit for purpose”.

Bob Blackman has hit out at the FCA. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Chief executive Nikhil Rathi defended the FCA following the publication of the report, saying it was dealing with “record numbers of financial crime prosecutions” and had become one of the world’s “most evolved consumer protection regimes”.

The APPG has now announced it intends to publish a series of supplementary reports about the FCA’s conduct in a number of financial scandal cases, including the Philips Trust Corporation case involving building society victims losing life savings and having their homes put at risk.

Mr Blackman said: “I wish to respectfully state that I am disappointed with the FCA’s response.

"The FCA has failed to meaningfully challenge any of the many claims and allegations made about it in the report by the 174 people who stepped forward to give their testimony.

"The FCA’s response to the widespread media coverage about our original report was that the report dealt with historic issues that had already been remedied through its Transformation Programme. But new evidence that the APPG has received since our first report was published means we were right to be unconvinced that true transformation has taken place at the regulator.

"We feel duty bound to continue to work in the public interest to shine a light on the FCA’s lacklustre consumer protection performance.”

When the report was raised in Parliament in December, then Treasury Minister Tulip Siddiq said the FCA has made “substantial changes” and she had confidence in the organisation.

In the same month, former City Minister John Glen said he had resigned from the APPG in protest to the report and said the regulator was being made a “convenient whipping boy” over contradictory demands for the body to reduce regulation and bureaucracy on businesses while also delivering higher standards of consumer protection.

A spokesperson for the FCA said: “The Board discussed the report in December. As the Government acknowledged in its response, we have made significant changes since the events featured in the original report took place and we do not recognise the characterisation of the FCA in the report. Where there are further lessons to learn, we will take this forward as part of our ongoing work to continuously improve.

“Parliament and Government have numerous mechanisms to hold us to account on our effectiveness. This includes scrutiny by parliamentary committees and, since the original report, we have given evidence twice and the report was not raised with us by either committee.