Sheffield big data firm WANdisco secures contract with mobile handsets manufacturer in China

Live data firm WANdisco says it has secured a contract with one of the largest manufacturers of mobile handsets in the world.

The agreement is valued at around $750,000 and will see the mobile handsets firm use WANdisco’s patented Fusion platform.

The contract is the second deal secured directly by WANdisco in the region this year, reflecting the growing demand in China for the Sheffield-based firm’s solutions.

David Richards, CEO and chairman of WANdisco, said: “We are seeing great promise in the China region, which has adopted data on a mass scale to address the unique challenges of serving a 1.4 billion population.

“This is the second deal secured in the region through our direct sales channel this year, in this instance with one of the world’s largest handset manufacturers.

“Despite China being a complex and often challenging market, we are seeing strong interest in our Fusion technology throughout the region.”

Earlier this year, WANdisco landed a contract worth $2.15m with a provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices in China for its Fusion platform.

Fusion enables the replication of continuously changing data to the cloud and on-premises data centers ensuring consistency,

China represents a significant opportunity for WANDisco with the cloud marketplace undergoing rapid expansion.