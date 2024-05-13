Sheffield born-and-bred construction company marks milestone anniversary

Dearneside Fabrications, a Sheffield-based company that specialises in state-of-the-art architectural fabrications, balconies, structural steelworks and balustrades, is set to mark a major anniversary.

Working on prestigious sites like Battersea Power Station, Meadowhall and Leeds Arena, this month the award-winning construction experts reach their 30th anniversary - a testament to their staff, management and ambition.

Dearnside’s expertise is often unmatched within the sector, with a skilled workforce offering the highest of standards, combined with scalable nationwide deployment. This combination has earned them the opportunity to work on prestigious projects such as the Battersea Power Station, Meadowhall, Leeds Arena - and even the upcoming Everton Stadium.

Much of this success can be attributed to their staff retention, an unusually high figure considering the context of high staff turnover rates in the construction sector. Achieved through great ambition and management, as well as exceptional training and AMRC apprenticeships (for which they have recently been shortlisted for the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards), the people at Dearneside really are at the heart of their success.

Marco Giove, Dearneside Fabrications

With a combined service of over 850 years, Dearneside is extremely proud of their team and pride themselves on the fact this special anniversary wouldn't be possible without them.

Danny Wainwright, Site Manager at Dearneside Fabrications, said: “They always give us more than expected here at Dearneside, supporting us through everything like covid, and providing us with the very best technology and access to training.

"There’s also a real sense of drive here, we’re always busy with new and exciting projects. That kind of ambition is infectious."

Working in the construction industry can be challenging, especially considering the high staff turnover rates of around 20% - much higher than other sectors where the average rate is more like 10%. At Dearneside, however, this isn’t the case.

Richard Berry, Drawing Office Manager at Dearneside Fabrications, said: “I’m not just a number at Dearneside, it’s very inclusive and sociable here - which I think is quite a rarity in the construction sector. That kind of culture, I believe, is what’s led us to our success.”

This culture of support has led them to build quite the reputation in Sheffield, attracting aspiring construction workers to join their team.

Joe Merdith, Apprentice Fabricator and Plater at Dearneside Fabrications, commented: “The people at Dearneside are what I think sets us apart, it’s a real community.

I don’t think any other place would support me like they do here, and I can also see where I’m going to end up when I finish my apprenticeship because those who have already are still here to guide me through it.”

And Paul Muldoon, Managing Director at Dearneside Fabrications, added: “Based in the heart of Sheffield’s industrial capital, our headquarters in Kelham Island really have stood the true testament of time.

"In a time where much of the city’s manufacturers have disappeared, Dearneside has been able to witness the revival of Kelham, transforming into a vibrant hub where Sheffield’s history shines brighter than ever.

"When setting up Dearneside back in 1994, I could’ve only dreamed of still being here 30 years on. It’s been incredible to see how our team and our city have grown - I’m extremely proud of the culture we’ve built together here in Sheffield.”