Sheffield Bricktropolis trail gives £650,000 boost to city centre businesses

More than 25,000 people attended Sheffield Bricktropolis, which brought 17 safari-themed animal sculptures made of bricks and fun activities to the city centre throughout August.

Research carried out by event organiser Sheffield Business Improvement District has shown that 8,500 people attended the building brick pits at Sheffield Cathedral alone.

Another 7,500 people took part in two giant mosaic builds or attended an Adult Fans of Lego exhibition, both held at Sheffield Hallam University.

Sheffield Cathedral was among the venues used on the city centre trail

The estimated economic impact of the trail, based on the average consumer spend tracked in research, was £648,797.

Diane Jarvis, Head of Business Operations at Sheffield BID, said: “Our impact research also shows that 85 per cent of visitors came into the city centre especially to see Sheffield Bricktropolis.

“Some of them were completely new visitors and more than half said they only visited the city centre occasionally. Around 16 per cent also enjoyed the ‘kids eat free’ deals at restaurants which were linked to the trail.

“It is fantastic to see the impact the Bricktropolis trail continues to have, both in providing free activities for all ages and in boosting our city-centre businesses.”

This year’s trail was the fourth Bricktropolis event.

James Martin, sales and operations manager at family-owned department store Atkinsons, said: “Sheffield Bricktropolis was a great success for us this year.