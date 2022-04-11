In a trading update, the company said its unaudited first quarter bookings are $5.8m: up significantly from $1.1m in the same quarter last year.

The statement added: "The continued high visibility of the company's near term business pipeline underpins confidence in strong 2022 trading.

"The company continues to have a strong balance sheet, with WANdisco's quarter-end cash position expected to be approximately $21.3m, with $2.4m in trade receivables."

"In February, WANdisco completed a significant data migration for a major client to Microsoft's Azure cloud, through LDM. The client owns and operates Canada's largest railway and is currently engaging WANdisco on future use cases, including in IoT data, with the potential to move another 30 petabytes of data to the cloud per year."

Commenting on outlook, the company said: "Looking ahead, the high visibility of WANdisco's near term business pipeline underpins confidence in continued strong trading in 2022. The company is well placed to capture significant market opportunities in high-quality IoT-driven deals and expand into new verticals in the course of the year."

David Richards, CEO and Chairman of WANdisco, commented: "The general availability of LDM and LDMA in H2 last year laid the groundwork for a significant acceleration in new customer wins this quarter. The customer value that this solution provides is clear as we are securing larger deals, in new markets such as IoT, in addition to migrating Hadoop workloads to the cloud to facilitate analytics.

"Additionally, we are seeing a shortening of the sales cycle due to cloud endorsement, but also due to the Commit-to-Consume model for customers. They are getting massive functionality and utility from their data, they are not required to purchase upfront licenses, and in turn the company is seeing limited need or pressure for discounting on price."