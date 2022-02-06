Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park Community Stadium naming rights sponsor up for grabs

Scarborough Group International (SGI), which is developing the stadium as part of its wider development agreement with Sheffield City Council for the park, has invited businesses to become the official namesake of the venue.

Due to open in March 2022, the stadium features an outdoor 3G football pitch, three-storey, covered grandstand with initial seating capacity for up to 758 spectators, rising to 3,900 in future development phases, as well as ancillary space. In addition, it also benefits from 23,000 sq ft of commercial space, including four ground-floor retail units and two upper floors of flexible workspace and hospitality space.

A community pillar for the eastern corridor of Sheffield, the stadium is the new home to Betfred Championship rugby league team, the Sheffield Eagles, as well playing host to numerous other professional and grassroots sports teams, and community groups, including Darnall FA, Oasis Academy Don Valley and UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

The Community Stadium is due to open next month.

Beyond sport, the stadium will also become a venue for community events, including open air cinemas and live music concerts, and is set to attract in excess of 128,000 visitors each year.

Stephen Marriott, operations director at SGI, said: “This is a rare opportunity for a brand to be embedded in the rapidly-expanding and diverse community that is Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park – the home to world-class innovation in sport, health and wellbeing.

“In addition to leveraging connections with a range of global corporates, SME’s, public sector bodies, elite sport, university researchers, third sector groups and further education providers, the naming rights package comes with a host of promotional and marketing opportunities including venue signage, local and national media coverage, as well as online exposure.”