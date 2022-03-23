The Sheffield-based firm reported revenue of £230.6m, up 3.7 per cent from £222.4m the previous year, driven by residential land sales.

Pre-tax profit increased to £35.1m, up 105.3 per cent from £17.1m the previous year. The firm said this was driven by a strong performance of residential land sales, industrial development, investment property revaluation gains and returns from joint ventures.

Tim Roberts, CEO of Henry Boot, said: "Strong demand within our three key markets of industrial and logistics, residential and urban development has helped us to achieve a good set of results.

Henry Boot.

"By continued investment in our significant pipeline of opportunities and using our strong balance sheet, we have achieved material growth in the business and secured attractive returns for our shareholders.

"Whilst there are pressures facing the economy and the industry, particularly inflation and supply restrictions, we continue to manage these effectively.

"We have also made a very good start to the year, building on the strong momentum across the group, with high levels of forward sales in land and housebuilding, further leasing of our developments and a full order book in construction."

