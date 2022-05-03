SportsShoes.com is now England Athletics’ official shoes partner.

The partnership will also see SportsShoes.com provide England Athletics' members with support through video guides, online gait analysis and live expert advice.

Premium online running shoes, running clothing and outdoor gear retailer SportsShoes.com has announced a new partnership with athletics governing body England Athletics

England Athletics supports 1,650 affiliated clubs and organisations, covering track and field, road running, fell, hill, trail and cross-country clubs. It also has 142,000 registered athletes, 30,000 licensed coaches and leaders and 5,450 officials.

Commenting on the SportsShoes.com retail partnership, England Athletics chief executive, Chris Jones, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Sportsshoes.com. Choosing a pair of sports shoes is an important but personal decision, what is right for one athlete is not necessarily right for another.

“With such a vast online collection, Sportsshoes.com provides our members with the choice that they are looking for as well as the expertise to help them navigate the plethora of product and brands available.”

The new partnership allows SportsShoes.com to exclusively promote its footwear products for the next three years to all England Athletics members.

SportsShoes.com managing director, Brett Bannister, said: “Our mission is to promote a healthier and happy life through running and fitness, so partnering with England Athletics is the perfect fit for us.

“We’re committed to supporting everyone from grassroot runners through to elite athletes with our products and expertise. England Athletics shares these same values, so we’re very pleased to have been selected as a partner.”