Nottinghamshire County Council confirmed last week that a planning application for the Shireoaks Plastic Recycling Centre & Energy Recovery Facility had been submitted.

The proposal has proved highly controversial since first being suggested in December, with local residents forming an action group aiming to block the development from going ahead. The group has raised concerns including alleged risks to the environment and human health, as well as the site’s close proximity to homes.

The proposed plant would use a technology known as Pyrolysis, which has received criticism from groups including Zero Waste Europe, who state that it can cause harmful emissions and that only two per cent of the plastic waste used will eventually make it into a final “recycled” product.

A group of Worksop residents are campaigning to block the proposed The Shireoaks Plastics Recycling Centre & Energy Recovery Facility. Image shows residents outside the proposed site with local MP Brendan Clarke-Smith

Envale UK and Refiniti, the companies behind the proposal, however, claim that they have developed an “innovative” technology which solves many of the issues raised by Zero Waste Europe.

A member of the Shireoaks Plastic Recycling Centre & Energy Recovery Facility project team said the proposal had been “carefully considered” and that it was supported by “robust environmental technical assessments” which had been scoped following discussions with the local council and community.

The team said that the centre will recover and recycle waste which is rejected by traditional mechanical recycling methods, and which could otherwise be transferred to landfill.

They added: “The Energy Recovery Facility will prevent up to 24,369 tonnes per annum of non-recyclable, residual waste from going to landfill and will generate up to 10 Megawatts of heat and enough electricity to power over 650 homes every year. The facilities are an answer to Nottinghamshire’s plastic and residual waste problem.”

Lesley Deamer, a core group representative of Shireoaks and Rhodesia Against Plastic Pyrolysis (SRAPP), the group aiming to block the proposal, said: "Our campaign group have devoted an enormous amount of time and effort in planning to put up the fiercest of fights to stop this proposal. When we were told that the application had been submitted, we decided it’s now time to put all our efforts in to action and show them that this is definitely not going to be accepted within our community.”

David Pickersgill, another core group member, said he felt the land designated for the site was “no longer suitable” for waste processing due to recent developments including supermarkets and a sports field. The proposed site was previously home to another waste management facility.

A recent Freedom of Information Request made by SRAPP uncovered documents which showed that the Environment Agency had previously accused Envale of being in “breach” of its environment permit. Envale and the Environment Agency both confirmed that Envale was now operating in accordance with its permits.

