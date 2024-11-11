Shock as Leeds city centre bar Rebound Social closes with message to customers
A city centre bar in Leeds has closed with a parting message to customers posted on social media.
Rebound Social on Wellington Street – just minutes away from the train station – has now closed.
The bar which was known for pizzas and drinks offers first opened in 2020.
It had many positive reviews on Google and TripAdvisor from customers.
However, its closure was announced on social media over the weekend.
A post on Instagram said: “Rebound Social is now closed.
"Thank you to all our wonderful customers, especially our regulars!”
The website and social platforms for the bar have now been closed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.