A city centre bar in Leeds has closed with a parting message to customers posted on social media.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebound Social on Wellington Street – just minutes away from the train station – has now closed.

The bar which was known for pizzas and drinks offers first opened in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had many positive reviews on Google and TripAdvisor from customers.

Rebound Social on Wellington Street – just minutes walk from the train station – has now closed.

However, its closure was announced on social media over the weekend.

A post on Instagram said: “Rebound Social is now closed.

"Thank you to all our wonderful customers, especially our regulars!”