Shortlist revealed for Yorkshire Commercial Real Estate Awards 2025

The rising stars of Yorkshire’s commercial property sector will be honoured at a major awards ceremony.

The Yorkshire Commercial Real Estate Awards 2025 will also raise funds for the Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s Great Yorkshire Build projects which transform the space and facilities of special educational needs and disabilities schools in Yorkshire.

The shortlists have been published for the event, which will attract 1,000 guests to Rudding Park, Harrogate on May 1. Organisers said this year’s event sold out in record time.

Founder and chief executive of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, Charlotte Farrington, said: “It is always a real honour to bring together the very best talent in Yorkshire’s thriving property sector and to recognise and celebrate the incredible work that is being done throughout our region.

“The event will gather vital funds and support for our Great Yorkshire Build initiative to rebuild, refresh and re-energise special educational needs and disabilities school environments, while also giving us an opportunity to celebrate the time, resources, materials, and supply chains that our amazing contractors have given to the project so far.”

Yorkshire Children’s Charity helps children and families across Yorkshire, who are at a disadvantage in life due to disability, ill-health or financial circumstances.

The charity has already completed a £1m transformation of Brooklands Community Special School in Skipton and work has begun on their second Great Yorkshire Build project, which will see a £3m regeneration of Hilltop SEND (special educational needs and disability) school in Rotherham.

The shortlisted companies in the best investment deal category at the awards are Catalyst, Central Square, Leeds, and Leeds Bradford Airport Depot.

Finalists in the best office deal category are letting of three floors of West Village to QBE Insurance, the full ‘Turnkey’ letting at 2 Whitehall Quay, Leeds to the National Wealth Fund (formerly UK Infrastructure Bank Ltd) and The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance’s (ICMP) move into the Electric Press based in Leeds.

The shortlist for the best shed deal award comprises Konect 62 Distribution Park, Phase 1A (Knottingley, West Yorkshire), Scarborough Business Park and work to turn Bessemer Park into the new home for BAE Systems manufacturing facility.

The ESG excellence category shortlist features Baytree Leeds, Caddick Developments and Scarborough Business Park and York Minster and Precinct.

Bradley-Mason, Rex Procter & Partners and SMR Architects are on the shortlist for the best consultancy practice award.