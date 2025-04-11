Simplybiz Mortgages sees market share rise as firm reports ‘strong growth’

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simplybiz Mortgages' saw its market share increase from 4.5 per cent in 2023 to 4.68 per cent in 2024.

The company, which is owned by Fintel, also reported a rise of 3.72 per cent in Simplybiz Mortgages' total lending figures, growing from £22.85bn in 2023 to £23.7bn in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm said this demonstrated an “outperformance of the overall lending market”, which dropped by 0.86 per cent during 2024.

Martin Reynolds, CEO of Simplybiz Mortgages.

Martin Reynolds, CEO of Simplybiz Mortgages, said: "We're pleased to report such positive performance from Simplybiz Mortgages, especially in the midst of a cautious, but recovering, market.

“The whole team works hard to ensure we listen to feedback from our members and provide solutions that help them deliver the best service to their clients. This year-on-year growth is indicative of our position at the forefront of the sector, and our objective of delivering better financial outcomes to all."

Last month, Fintel announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm saw core revenue increase to £68.9m for the year, up 22 per cent from 2023. Fintel said this was supported by revenue of £15m from its acquired portfolio.

The company also posted adjusted EBITDA growth of 8.5 per cent to £22.2m.

Fintel CEO, Matt Timmins, also told The Yorkshire Post last month that the company was aiming to become “the Microsoft 365 of financial services”, after the company made a string of acquisitions over recent years.

Mr Timmins, said that the company was hoping to develop a complete platform for financial advisors, adding that many companies within the industry currently use a number of un-linked softwares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “In our market, the average number of technology solutions a financial advisor uses to give advice to a client is nine. With that many different systems, the process is wholly insufficient

“What we’ve been doing is going out and acquiring the best point systems in the market, and we are integrating those together to create a seamless platform, so advisors can use one piece of software to do what they need to do.

“I think the way to think about it is something like Microsoft 365, where you have Excel, Word and Powerpoint. What we want to do is bring everything together in one environment, like 365, where you’ve got a single identity and can access all the pieces of software together in one go.”

The firm’s latest news comes after Simplybiz announced last month that it had appointed a new CEO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Hegarty joined the firm having previously served as managing director of M&G Wealth Advice. He also currently chairs the New Talent Alliance, an organisation dedicated to attracting and developing new talent within the financial advice profession.

Speaking at the time of the appointment, Fintel CEO, Matt Timmins, said: "Tom's extensive experience and proven track record make him the ideal person to lead Simplybiz.