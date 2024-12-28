Site of Starbucks cafe in Yorkshire goes on market for £2.1million
Plans to build a drive thru café on a long vacant site off Thornton Road were approved by Bradford Council earlier this year.
The application by M17 Projects Ltd was accompanied by plans to build apartments on a nearby plot of land.
Now the site has been listed for sale, with potential buyers told work on the Starbucks is due to be completed by the Harklam Group in Autumn.
The listing, by Mark Brearley & Co estate agents, says the successful buyer would receive £95,000 a year in rent from Starbucks, and another £32,800 per year in rent from E.On, which will operate EV charging points on the site.
Both have signed 20-year leases for the site.
The listing says: “The Property fronts onto Thornton Road with 22,881 vehicles passing daily.
“The site will include the retail unit, 26 parking bays, eight EV charging bays disabled parking bays and order waiting bays.
“In terms of the wider location, there is a new petrol filling station and shop being developed directly adjacent, and a new £40m Bradford Energy Network ‘Energy Centre’ is planned behind the site.”
