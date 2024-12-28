Site of Starbucks cafe in Yorkshire goes on market for £2.1million

The site of a Starbucks café that is due to open next year has gone on the market for £2.1 million.

Plans to build a drive thru café on a long vacant site off Thornton Road were approved by Bradford Council earlier this year.

The application by M17 Projects Ltd was accompanied by plans to build apartments on a nearby plot of land.

Now the site has been listed for sale, with potential buyers told work on the Starbucks is due to be completed by the Harklam Group in Autumn.

The listing, by Mark Brearley & Co estate agents, says the successful buyer would receive £95,000 a year in rent from Starbucks, and another £32,800 per year in rent from E.On, which will operate EV charging points on the site.

Both have signed 20-year leases for the site.

The listing says: “The Property fronts onto Thornton Road with 22,881 vehicles passing daily.

“The site will include the retail unit, 26 parking bays, eight EV charging bays disabled parking bays and order waiting bays.