Skipton-based school safeguarding software provider sold to American business

Skipton-based CPOMS provides safeguarding software to schools. It has been acquired by Raptor Technologies following strategic investments in Raptor by private equity firm Thoma Bravo and existing investor JMI Equity. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CPOMS’s safeguarding platform enables primary and secondary school staff to log concerns relating to student wellbeing, while the CPOMS StaffSafe product strengthens governance relating to staff members and the CPOMS Engage module ensures alignment between schools and local authorities.

The company has experienced significant organic growth following an investment by ECI Partners in March 2018, increasing its client base from 6,000 schools to more than 14,000 schools. It has also significantly grown its international presence, now selling into 34 countries.

Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies, will lead the expanded organisation, while John Wild, current managing director of CPOMS, becomes managing director of UK operations for both Raptor and CPOMS, working alongside the existing CPOMS management team.

John Wild, managing director at CPOMS, stated: "Raptor was the perfect fit for CPOMS. Both companies have dedicated themselves to keeping schools and students safe and share very similar cultures. We at CPOMS are excited about joining the Raptor organisation and look forward to the enhanced growth opportunities ahead.

“We would like to thank ECI for what has been a transformational partnership over the last three years. Their support in devising our growth strategies and international expansion has been invaluable in getting us to this next stage of our journey.”

John Hayhurst, partner at ECI, said: “It has been a pleasure to be able to play even a small part in the important work that CPOMS does in protecting pupils and teachers through its SaaS platform.

"I’d like to thank John and the whole management team for the exceptional job they have done growing CPOMS, and I wish them every success with Raptor Technologies in the future.”

Raptor plans to use the acquisition of CPOMS to accelerate growth in the UK and harness the CPOMS capabilities to bolster its offering in the US.

Gray Hall, CEO at Raptor Technologies, said: "We are excited to add CPOMS best-in-class wellbeing products to Raptor’s market-leading school safety product suite and to welcome the CPOMS team into the Raptor family.

"Combining CPOMS software and domain expertise with Raptor further advances our mission to protect every child, every school, every day. We are eager to bring the proven capabilities of CPOMS to the US market and continue advancing CPOMS leadership position in the UK."

Raptor closed a new round of strategic financing led by software investment firm Thoma Bravo for the deal with additional participation from existing investors JMI Equity and Ares Capital.

Adam Solomon, principal at Thoma Bravo, said: "School safety needs in the UK and US continue to evolve, with solutions for managing the wellbeing and safety of students being paramount.

"Through this investment and acquisition, we see tremendous potential for Raptor to extend its market leadership in school safety and its continued deployment of innovative solutions to schools in the US and UK."

Bob Nye, general partner at JMI Equity, said: "Combining CPOMS with Raptor creates a company with unique capabilities to help schools manage the safety and wellbeing of their students. We're excited about this acquisition and the strategic opportunity ahead."

