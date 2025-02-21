Josh Hill, founder of Skyward Media Productions.

Harrogate-based Skyward Media Productions has announced that it has launched a new studio, hand built by company founder Josh Hill.

Mr Hill launched Skyward Media Productions by using savings from a job in retail to buy his first drone, and become one of the UK's first licensed drone pilots and turn a hobby into a successful business.

Since launching the company, Mr Hill has engaged on drone filming, video and content production assignments in the Carribean, on board luxury yachts in the Adriatic, as well as for sports events in Malta.

His work has also appeared on Songs of Praise and Sky News.

Mr Hill said: "I am really proud of what I have achieved with the business and the studio which I believe is one of the most advanced facilities of its kind in the region.

“I have largely built it by myself without any loans or borrowings but by continually reinvesting my profits into the business.”

Located in Harrogate, the Skyward studio contains advanced editing suites, a fully equipped podcast studio, an infinity curve used for fashion shoots and music videos as well as meeting rooms.

Mr Hill also has two long-running National Trust projects in Yorkshire - recording the changing seasons at Fountains Abbey, the World Heritage site near Harrogate and the multi-agency, Skell Valley Project, which aims to develop a sustainable future for the river and its landscape.