Spending power falling for middle-income families as inflation bites, Asda report warns

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research done for the Leeds-headquartered supermarket by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) found that disposable incomes fell for 60 per cent of UK households in July, marking the first decline for middle-income families since September 2023.

It came as inflation reached 3.8 per cent last month – the highest level so far this year – driven by sustained increases in essential living costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research found the cost of essentials such as food, drink and transport was up by 5.1 per cent compared to the same point last year while middle-income households with approximately £41,000 of gross annual earnings saw their disposable income decline by 1.6 per cent in July, the first drop in almost two years.

Disposable incomes are falling for shoppers

Lower-income households with less than £11,000 of gross annual earnings experienced an 11.1 per cent drop in spending power – resulting in a shortfall of £73 per month between earnings and essential spending.

Average weekly household spending power was £255 in July, with Yorkshire below the national average at £210.

Although higher-income households remain more insulated – with income growth still outpacing rising costs – the gap is narrowing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “In July, pension-age households and those under 30 experienced a year-on-year contraction in discretionary income.

"For pensioners, this marks the fourth consecutive month of annual declines in discretionary income. For households under 30, it is the first contraction since June 2023.

"Households aged 30 to 49 and 50 to 64 recorded growth in discretionary income, but at a slower pace. Growth was 2.6 per cent for those aged 30 to 49 and 2.8 per cent for those 50 to 64, the slowest increase in over two years.

"Looking ahead, earnings growth is expected to outpace inflation, supporting further increases in spending power across households. However, the benefits will vary, with working-age households likely to see stronger improvements the pension-age households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Overall, spending power growth is expected to be muted across all groups in the near term.”

Sam Miley, Head of Forecasting and Thought Leadership at Cebr, said: “Inflation accelerated to 3.8 per cent in July, the highest rate since January last year.

"The rise was driven primarily by sharp price increases in essentials, such as food and non-alcoholic beverages.

“This has been reflected in the Income Tracker, which showed only modest growth of 2.4 per cent in the year to July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While wages are expected to rise over the remainder of the year, persistently high inflation will put continued pressure on purchasing power, weighing on further gains in the Tracker.”

A spokesperson for Asda said: “Asda remains focussed on shielding customers from inflationary pressures by investing in price cuts and keeping prices in check through its Rollback and Asda Price propositions.

“Independent price comparisons – such as the Grocer 33, showed Asda had the lowest-priced basket in six of the last eight weeks, and the Which? Big Shop Price Index for July – reflect Asda’s ongoing commitment to providing unbeatable value to families.”

More than 60 retail bosses, including chiefs at Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Boots, warned Chancellor Rachel Reeves last week that raising taxes further in the autumn budget could contradict her plans to improve UK living standards.