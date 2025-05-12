Spice Girl Mel B opens Asda's first 'George' concept store in Leeds

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda’s first stand-alone ‘George’ concept store officially opened its doors at Crown Point Retail Park in Leeds, at a launch event headlined by Leeds-born Melanie Brown, the singer, songwriter, television personality, and actress who rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the pop group the Spice Girls.

To mark the launch, Asda donated £2,000 to Women’s Aid Leeds, a charity Mel B actively supports as a patron along with an additional £1,000 worth of homeware to help provide essentials to women and families in need.

Speaking at the event, Mel B, said: “I’m really pleased to partner with George at Asda. They have made a significant donation to Leeds Women’s Aid Refuge - both financial and practical - and as patron of National Women’s Aid that is so important to me.

“I’m incredibly proud of my home city and for me it’s all about coming together as a community and I hope this association with George and Asda will continue."

George Chief Commercial Officer - Non-food and Retail, Liz Evans, said: “This new concept store represents an exciting step forward for the George brand and we’re incredibly proud to launch it in Leeds first, the home of Asda.