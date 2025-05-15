Spire Harrogate Clinic invests £3.5m in new diagnostic technology to offer same day MRI appointments

Up to 4,800 MRI appointments per year available to people in the Yorkshire area delivering faster access to scans and results

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an investment of £3.5m in the latest diagnostic technology, Spire Harrogate Clinic is proud to offer up to 4,800 MRI appointments per year, to people living in and around the Yorkshire area. Offering same day appointments where available, patients can benefit from quicker and more accurate diagnoses, earlier treatment plans and peace of mind.

The latest AI technology delivers a higher-quality images and therefore more accurate diagnoses. While the speed of the scanner reduces the amount of time the patient needs to lie still, the increased size of the machine means a larger range of body shapes, sizes and conditions can be scanned for. All this makes for a more comfortable experience for the patient who will also have a choice of mood lighting and music, to relax to during the scanning process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the X-ray and ultrasound services, the new MRI scanner will support general surgery and women’s health, as well as the investigation of orthopaedic, neurology, and urology conditions.

3.5m investment brings the latest technology to Yorkshire

The investment marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Spire Healthcare’s Clinic services, ensuring patients have fast access to outstanding, personalised care within their local communities.

Opened in December 2024, Spire Harrogate Clinic is part of a growing network of new community clinics from Spire Healthcare which complements our 38 hospitals across England, Scotland, and Wales.

MRI scans can be booked directly by calling Spire Harrogate Clinic on 01423 225 560.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad