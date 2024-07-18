Sports Direct owner Frasers Group reports stronger profits after adding new brands to its retail empire
The company revealed it generated an adjusted pre-tax profit of £545m in the year to the end of April, a 13 per cent jump on the previous year.
This was despite its total sales dipping by 0.9 per cent to £5.5bn in the latest year.
Frasers said strong sales at Sports Direct were offset by a weaker performance at gaming retailer Game UK, planned House of Fraser store closures, and a struggling luxury retail market.
The sport industry is "not slowing down", the company said, reporting high levels of consumer demand and plans to invest more in its stores and flagship shops.
"While sport moves from strength to strength, our premium and luxury division experienced the softening of the global luxury market felt by most high-end retailers and brands," Michael Murray , Frasers' chief executive said.
Frasers bought struggling retailer Matches for £52m in December, but was forced to put it into administration a few months later, leading to a £12.5m hit to its yearly profit.
The retail group also owns premium brands including Flannels, Jack Wills , Van Mildert and Hawkes.
Michael Murray , the group's chief executive, said it had been a "break-out year for building Frasers' future growth", with it selling new brands such as The North Face and Columbia in the past year.