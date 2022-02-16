The online running shoes, running clothing and outdoor gear retailer SportsShoes.com plans to become one of the world’s most sustainable running equipment retailers by 2025.
The Shipley-headquartered company has made the pledge as part of its environmental and sustainability strategy.
The strategy, ‘Leave No Footprints’, also includes a commitment to achieving carbon net-zero.
Established in 1982, SportsShoes.com offers customers more than 17,000 products from 150 global running and outdoor brands.
SportsShoes.com developed its ‘Leave no Footprints’ strategy after appointing sustainable innovation consultancy Ape to undertake a full carbon assessment of the business.
The consultancy reviewed everything from warehouse and office operations to the supply chain, international distribution and amount of packaging used.
SportsShoes.com achieved carbon-neutral status in April last year and the company’s next goal is to offset all carbon produced by the business in its 40-year history. It will do this by enhancing its supply chain processes from the transport and receipt of products through to their delivery to customers worldwide.
SportsShoes.com managing director, Brett Bannister, said: “We believe that there’s no fun to be had standing still. However, moving fast leaves footprints so we are working in several ways to reduce ours."