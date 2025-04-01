SSE picks Pibworth to be its chief executive

Energy company SSE has appointed a new chief executive after current boss Alistair Phillips-Davies announced his retirement last year. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

Energy company SSE has appointed a new chief executive after current boss Alistair Phillips-Davies announced his retirement last year.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Pibworth, who is the firm’s chief commercial officer, will take over the top job in July, with a nearly £1 million-a-year starting salary.

Mr Phillips-Davies oversaw SSE’s exit from the retail energy market in 2019, selling that part of its business to Ovo. He was made a CBE last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pibworth takes the hotseat as SSE is part-way through a £20.5 billion investment plan, which involves connecting an onshore wind farm in Shetland to the UK power grid and building a £4.3 billion sub-sea transmission cable between Peterhead in Scotland to a site in Yorkshire.

Both projects contribute to plans from the Government to ramp up clean energy generation to virtually cut out carbon emissions from the grid by 2030.

SSE is also working on the world’s largest offshore wind farm, the 3.6 gigawatt Dogger Bank scheme, and said it expects to complete the first part of that by the second half of 2025.

Chairman Sir John Manzoni said Mr Pibworth is a “proven industry leader, with deep sector experience and a highly strategic outlook”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad