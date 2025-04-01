SSE picks Pibworth to be its chief executive
Martin Pibworth, who is the firm’s chief commercial officer, will take over the top job in July, with a nearly £1 million-a-year starting salary.
Mr Phillips-Davies oversaw SSE’s exit from the retail energy market in 2019, selling that part of its business to Ovo. He was made a CBE last year.
Mr Pibworth takes the hotseat as SSE is part-way through a £20.5 billion investment plan, which involves connecting an onshore wind farm in Shetland to the UK power grid and building a £4.3 billion sub-sea transmission cable between Peterhead in Scotland to a site in Yorkshire.
Both projects contribute to plans from the Government to ramp up clean energy generation to virtually cut out carbon emissions from the grid by 2030.
SSE is also working on the world’s largest offshore wind farm, the 3.6 gigawatt Dogger Bank scheme, and said it expects to complete the first part of that by the second half of 2025.
Chairman Sir John Manzoni said Mr Pibworth is a “proven industry leader, with deep sector experience and a highly strategic outlook”.
“Alistair has been an exceptional chief executive, leading the company’s transition into being the UK and Ireland’s clean energy champion, whilst delivering true and lasting value for all of our stakeholders.”