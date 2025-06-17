Stockeld Park wins national award for second year running

The Playhive crowned Best Indoor Play Centre over 20,000 sq ft at 2025 AIP Awards.

Stockeld Park, Yorkshire’s much-loved family adventure destination, is celebrating a major win at the 2025 Association of Indoor Play (AIP) Awards, taking home the title of Best Indoor Play Centre over 20,000 sq ft for its iconic indoor play area, The Playhive.

The award was announced at a prestigious ceremony held at the Royal Armouries in Leeds on Thursday 5 June, bringing together the UK’s leading innovators and operators in the indoor play sector.

This marks the second consecutive AIP award for Stockeld Park, having won in 2024 for Best Indoor Play Centre over 12,000 sq ft. With The Playhive continuing to raise the bar for immersive family experiences in the UK, its popularity reflects Stockeld Park’s commitment to innovation and inclusive design.

Unveiled in 2022, The Playhive is one of Europe’s largest indoor play centres, attracting over 250,000 visitors annually. The space features four imaginative and interconnected adventure zones, jungle, sea, space, and air, and features towering walkways, spiralling tunnel slides, interactive games, and a separate toddler play area.

Designed to inspire creativity and play across all ages, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience that continues to impress both families and industry professionals alike. As the indoor play industry continues to evolve, Stockeld Park remains at its forefront, championing accessibility and sustainability, showcasing the magic of imaginative play.

Maria Cantarella, CEO of the Association of Indoor Play, commented: “This year’s theme — Shaping a Resilient Future — couldn’t be more fitting. From inclusive design to SEND-friendly environments, sustainability to culinary creativity, our industry is not just recovering — it’s setting global benchmarks. These winners exemplify what it means to lead with passion, purpose, and ingenuity.”

Peter Grant, owner of Stockeld Park, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognised as the UK’s best indoor play venue for the second year in a row. The Playhive is a unique play area that we are incredibly proud of and I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible.”