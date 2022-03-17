The group's full year revenue was £589.3 million, an increase of 26% on 2020 and 9% on 2019, which it said reflected the sustained heightened demand post COVID-19.

Marshalls said that homeowners continue to invest in home improvement projects and their outside spaces, leading to strong domestic growth.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group's full year revenue was £589.3 million, an increase of 26% on 2020 and 9% on 2019, which it said reflected the sustained heightened demand post COVID-19.

Commenting on these results, Martyn Coffey, chief executive, said: “Trading remains strong and has continued to improve since the start of the year, notwithstanding ongoing supply chain challenges.

"At the end of February revenues were up 13 per cent and order volumes up 5 per cent compared to the same period in 2021. Despite the terrible situation in Ukraine and the current geo-geopolitical uncertainties that prevail, the outlook for the construction market remains positive.